Malaria: 190,000 Treated Mosquito Nets Distributed In Edo

Dr Sunday Yerumoh, Director, Primary Health Care, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State, said on Monday that 190,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets had been distributed to fight malaria in the area.

Yerumoh disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Igarra, headquarters of the local government area.

He said that the treated mosquito nets were provided free to enhance the treatment of the disease and encourage quality health care delivery at the grassroots.

“We have so far distributed no fewer than 190,000 treated mosquito nets to the residents in the local government area.

“My appeal is for the people to support the fight to eradicate malaria in our homes by sleeping under the treated nets,” he said.

The director described malaria as a “harbinger of poverty and death,” urging the people to maintain good hygiene by cleaning their environment to keep mosquitoes away.

He stressed the need for increased public awareness on malaria to enhance behavioural change toward the reduction of its prevalence.

“There is more to be done to close knowledge gaps around transmission, prevention and diagnosis of malaria,” the physician said.

He called on stakeholders to embrace the national policy on malaria to reduce its prevalence in the country.

“There is the need for collaboration between governments and private organisations to bring down malaria scourge to its lowest,” he added. (NAN)

