Thousands of Pensioners Turn Up For PTAD Verification Exercise in Ekiti

By Stanley Nkwocha ,Abuja

Thousands of Pensioners besieged the Oke-awo verifiacation centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, where the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, is conducting it’s verification exercise for pensioners in the State.

PTAD is currently conducting the exercise in the Southwest region and have mapped out Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States in this batch which commenced yesterday and will run through Friday this week.

The exercise which is being monitored by LEADERSHIP went on without hitches as many pensioners praised PTAD for the initiative, saying it was what was needed to bring challenges associated with pension adminstration to an end.

The process which has several sections including documentation, reviews and verification, data capture/biometrics, digitization and quality assurance went on smoothly as many pensioners remained calm and happy while they underwent the screenings .

While some pensioners faced challenges which centered mostly on documentations on their part, other pensioners were however keen and expressed satisfaction with the efforts of PTAD in computeriing their data as they were seen handy with the several documents requiredof them.

Executive Secretary of PTAD , Sharon Ikeazor who is personally monitoring the exercise in the Southwest had expressed PTAD’s resolve to have an enduring and reliable data bank for pensioners , noting that it remained a major turning point in tackling the huge challenge of pension administration in Nigeria.

A retired soldier who spoke to LEADERSHIP but opted not to be mentioned commended the exercise , saying “it has been smooth, splendid and largely successful”.

