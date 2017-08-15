2 Dead, 6 Shot In Lagos Cult Clash

BY GEORGE OKOJIE

No fewer than two youths have been confirmed dead in a cult clash raging in Lagos Island.

It was learnt that they were shot dead by some miscreants popularly known as ‘Area boys’ from Okepopo area of Lagos Island that invaded the area to carry out a reprisal attacks.

It was further gathered that six other people shot but narrowly escaped death by the whiskers were ferried to different hospitals on the Island for medical attention.

Residents and traders on the Island are now apprehensive, given the fact that cult boys could attack unexpectedly, loot goods and shot sporadically at people seen around or trying to obstruct them.

The dead victims were identified as Small Shakiru who was shot at Agarawu area and another youth whose name was not known as of the time of this report.

Witnesses said he was stabbed on the left eye while returning to his house at Onola area.

The witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being attacked said, “Others with gun wound include a Tricycle driver, Saheed Obiripo who was shot at Haffiner, an Igbo trader at Andrew Street who refused to release his bag to the boys, a woman returning from her shop on Saturday evening and two other youths Sunday and Tandor who were believed to be harboring some of Okepopo boys’ opponents.”

According to another source, one of the Okepopo boys attended a social gathering at Luther area on the Island some weeks back and was stabbed on the neck by another youth from Onola area, adding that this prompted the Okepopo boys to vow to avenge the attack.

The source said, “Some few days later, the Okepopo boys started attacking Onola boys but suffered serious casualties because they met resistance from Onola boys. As a result of this, they re-planned their strategy and start attacking people with locally made guns and used the opportunity to rob.”

Like this: Like Loading...