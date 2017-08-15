Don’t Resign, Northern Youths Tell PMB

By MSUE AZA, Kaduna

Hundreds of youths drawn from various states in the North, have staged a peaceful rally in Kaduna, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore calls for his resignation.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ibrahim Garkuwa,while declaring total support for the Buhari’s administration,said they were happy with the manner in which he has governed the country in the last two years.

A member of the group, Mohammed Sani, also noted that in spite of repeated attempts to portray the present administration as not performing, the President has achieved far better than his predecessors.

The group insisted that President Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians, especially in areas of anti-corruption fight and security despite the challenges he met on ground.

They described those calling for his resignation as enemies of the country who are not happy with the successes recorded by his administration in riding Nigeria of corruption.

The group maintained that the President has not violated the Constitution to warrant the call for his resignation after he had properly handed over to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

