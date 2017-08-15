FG Urged To Introduce Universal Health Care

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

A civil society group under the auspices of Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG) has urged the federal government to introduce universal health care scheme for all Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP reports that, universal health care scheme is a health care system that provides health care and financial protection to all citizens of a particular country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, on an independent assessment of University Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) as a pilot site for takeoff of universal health advocacy in the country, the president, CSGGG, Comrade Dominic Ogakwu stressed that the importance of universal health care cannot be overemphasized as there are empirical evidence that the health of a nation significantly enhances its economic development, and vice versa.

He, particularly, lauded the doggedness and perseverance of the chief medical director, UCTH, Prof. Thomas Udagbor Agan for his commitment towards achieving the universal health coverage in the state.

Ogakwu said the UCTH is already operating the scheme, which is a departure from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), adding that there are lots of humanitarian services going on there.

He averred that they can do more if the federal government supports them.

‘’Professor Isaac Adewole was in Calabar to officially flag off ‘’Ayade Care’’. Unlike NHIS, Ayade Care is not solely for civil servants. And that is why we are advocating for universal health coverage.

‘’You and I know that, as long as you don’t have a paid job with the government, you cannot have access to the NHIS and I want to commend the state government for this initiatives.

‘’We also observed a very good working relationship between the state government and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital which has solved some of these issues earlier raised.

‘’We believes that Nigerians deserve more. The CMD can only do little. Imagine if the 36 states of the federation migrate from the NHIS to universal health coverage,’’ he added.

