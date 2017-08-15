IGP Restates Commitment To Officers Capacity Development

BY Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Kpotun Idris has restated his commitment to the capacity development of police officers in the country.

Idris who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of training, Emmanuel Iyang, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the commencement of a 3-day capacity building workshop organised for the Nigeria Police legal officers/prosecutors and investigators.

The workshop which was in collaboration with BASTION Chambers, the IGP said was meant to make the officers more effective and efficient.

He said, “Police training which shall be based on the fundamental values of democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights shall be developed in accordance with the objectives of the police.”

The police boss said the workshop which is themed ‘train the trainer’ “will equip officers with skills which they will in turn transfer back to their respective units with a view of training other officers under them.

“This programme will be in different phases and this is just the first phase of the programme. I assure you that we are very much committed to the development of our officers who are always instrumental on the field. We will continue this and ensure the best for our officers.”

It will be recalled that the IGP on assumption of office more than a year ago, made training and development one of the cardinal objectives of his administration.

