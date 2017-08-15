INEC Receives Recall Petition Against Kano Assembly Member

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday disclosed that it has received and acknowledged a petition seeking the recall of Hon Abubakar Galadima Kuki, a member representing Bebeji constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, from his constituents.

The commission, in a statement signed by chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Prince Adedeji S. Soyebi, said it has written to the lawmaker over the recall moves by his constituents.

The commission further added that “a timetable and schedule of activities pursuant to the petition will be issued shortly.”

The statement reads in part, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday the 11th of August, 2017 received a petition for the recall of Hon Abubakar Galadima Kuki, a member representing Bebeji constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, from his constituents.

“In accordance with the INEC Guidelines for Recall, the Commission has formally acknowledged the receipt of the petition to the Petitioners’ representatives and has written to inform Hon Kuki of the presentation of the petition.”

Recall that Senator Dino Melaye, representing the Kogi West Senatorial District, had secured a court order to stop moves over a petition to recall him.

