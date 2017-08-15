Kenneth Okonkwo Makes Cameo Appearance In New Episode Of Glo’s Professor Johnbull

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Nollywood legend, Kenneth Okonkwo, (Andy of Living in Bondage), makes a dramatic appearance in the new episode of the TV Drama Series, Professor Johnbull, sponsored by fully integrated telecommunications company, Globacom. He plays the role of a family man confronted with conflicting interests of protecting his wife and also accommodating his troublesome relatives, who make his home their abode.

The new episode of the sitcom, titled Married to the Family, sees Okonkwo (Chijioke in the episode) trying to strike a balance in the delicate intricacies of maintaining peace in the home front while at the same time trying to uphold the traditional African view of extended family ties which are regarded as sacrosanct.

A statement issued by the company over the weekend stated that Married to the Family “is an exposition on the African values and peculiarities as they relate to the institution of marriage and how it goes beyond the two individuals involved to the extended family ties, even unto the third generation”.

“The tensions in many homes today are caused by the African man’s concept of marriage and its requirements. Africa’s world view about marriage is no doubt fantastic. However, there are some inherent excesses in the world and these excesses are, to a greater extent, inimical to the peace in many homes. The roles of in-laws in making or marring homes cannot be wished away. This is why every individual desirous of a tension-free home should book a date with Married to the Family”, the statement added.

According to the statement, the new episode will be aired on Tuesday at 8.30 p.m. on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes with a repeat broadcast on the same channels on Friday also at 8.30 p.m.

The company urged viewers to keep a date with the series “as it highlights the pitfalls in Africans’ view of what the institution of marriage is and how to avoid making ‘our wife syndrome’ become a slave reality”.

Posers waiting for the viewers to answer in Married to the Family include: What is Africa’s definition of marriage? What should spouses do about depressing demands from in-laws? How powerful is the ‘we are related syndrome’ in African marriage system? Should spouses please in-laws at the expense of family peace?

Like this: Like Loading...