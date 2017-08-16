2019: Ex-PDP Councillors Endorse Wike For Second Term

Chairman of the PDP Ex-Councillors Forum in the state, Mr. LoveGod Nweze, who spoke during the visit alsi declared that members of the forum were satisfied with Wike’s roll out of projects and programmes for the people of the state.

Nweze said, “We commend the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the execution of people oriented projects across the state.

“We applaud Governor Wike for redeeming Rivers State from the clutches of evil forces who held the state down. He has invested in the development of all the local government areas of Rivers State.”

He thanked God for giving the governor the enablement to work for the people of the state, urging him to accommodate former councillors in the execution of developmental projects.

Responding, Wike, who stated that the former councillors form a solid power bloc that will be used to reach out to the grassroots, assured the former councillors that the State Government will phase the payment of their severance allowance.

He said, “We will encourage local government areas to pay severance allowance to former councillors. However, because of the number, we will phase the payment.”

The governor stated that the state government will reach out to the former councillors through appointments and informed that the group will nominate one member each for the seven local government areas where vacancies exist.

He assured the people of the state that his administration will continue to deliver democracy dividends to the people of Rivers State.