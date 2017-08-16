ASUU Strike: EBSU Warns Members Against Breaching Order

By Obinna Ogbonbaya

The leadership of the Ebonyi State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (EBSU-ASSU) have warned its members in the institution against violating the on-going strike across the country, stressing that any member caught in the act would be death with in line with the laws of the union.

LEADERSHIP gathered that despite several hours after the union’s leadership meet at the law faculty and officially declared the commencement of the indefinite strike action, it was observed that lectures were still going on in the different campuses of the institution.

Briefing journalist in Abakaliki, the chapter Chairman, Dr. Uche Onwe said that the warning became necessary to forestall any unlawful act by its members adding that the congress also meet to ratifying the recent positions of the National Executive Council of ASUU on the lingering face-off between the union and the federal government.

Onwe said that members in the institution have been barred from teaching any course whatsoever or attend any statutory meetings such as senate, faculty or congress during the duration of the strike.

He also disclosed that the supervision of examinations at any level and supervision of projects or theses have also been barred in institution until the strike is over.

Onwe expressed dismay that despite a six-month strike embarked upon by the union in July and December 2013 was suspended when the federal government signed an MOU with the union, yet only two hundred billion out of a total of one trillion, three hundred billion naira of the Public Universities Revitalization (Needs Assessment) has been released by federal government.

He noted that other outstanding issues included payment of fractions /Nonpayment of salaries, nonpayment of Earned Academic Allowances, non-release of operational licence of NUPEMCO, non-implementation of the provisions of the 2014 Pension Reform Act with respect to Retired Professors and their salaries among others.

