Benue Closes 2, 424 Illegal Schools

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Over 2, 424 illegal schools have been closed down in Benue State for failure to meet minimum standard.

The state commissioner for Education, Prof Dennis Itavyaar who announced this yesterday at a press conference at Government House, Makurdi gave a breakdown of the closed schools to include, 1,925 nursery/ primary school, 435 secondary schools and 14 tertiary institutions.

He explained that the closed schools failed certification by the Ministry of Education in meeting phase 2 approval, lamenting that illegal schools have constituted a big set back to the educational sector of the state leading to the production of half-baked graduates.

“These illegal schools have been responsible for the poor performance of our students in both internal and external examinations. The state ranked 14th in the last WAEC. This is not good. We should rank first in education because that is the only industry in the state and the governor is so passionate about improving the educational sector”, Itavyaar said.

He frowned at the decay in norms and values by the youths, attributing it to poor educational background and maintained that the closure of the schools is a deliberate step to revamp the education sector of the state.

“This action is not intended to witch hunt anybody. It is for our collective good. Those who think they are above the law, it is no longer business as usual. An enforcement committee has been set up in all the 23 local government areas to ensure compliance. We have involved all the security agencies including the Police, Department of State Security, Area Education Officers. Any attempt by anyone to reopen the schools, such person will go to jail.

However any proprietor of the closed schools can come to us and if he or she met the minimum standard, will be allowed to reopen,” he stressed.

Like this: Like Loading...