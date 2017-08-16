BREAKING: Gunmen Storm EFCC Headquarters, Leave Death Threat

BY PAMELA OBIEJESI AND HILARY BARDE

Some unidentified gunmen on Wednesday attacked the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was disclosed in a statement by Wilson Uwajaren, the commission’s spokesman who said that the attackers shot into the premises, damaging vehicles and left a death threat.

Uwajaren said: “A major security breach was recorded at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017, as unknown gunmen attacked the office located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja.

“The group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 05.00 hours and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked in the premises in the process. However, the attack was repelled by guards on duty.

“The hoodlums escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message; a white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers was found to contain a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the commission. Ishaku who heads the foreign exchange malpractices fraud section is in charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass hats.”

According to the EFCC, the incident has been reported to the police.

