BSU Matriculates 6,400 Students, Joins ASUU Strike

The decision came barely two hours after the university matriculated 6,400 students.

Chairman of the chapter Prof. David Ikoni who disclosed this to correspondent in a telephone conversation ,maintained that they are part and parcel of national body and as such, have joined the strike with immediate effect.

Prof. Ikoni who dispelled rumors making the rounds that the chapter paid over 5 million naira to the national secretariat of ASUU to abstain from the strike, described such speculation as ‘blatant lie’, noting that the strike is for their benefit and would not pay such amount to abstain for what is for their benefit.

“We have just finished our congress and it was resolved that we must join the strike with immediate effect. It is for our benefit. It is a blatant lie that we pay 5 million not to go on strike,”he said.

It could be recalled that the university had just reopened for academic after being closed down for more than three(3) months as a result of strike embarked upon by lecturers to press home payment of earned academic allowances and other benefits.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Msugh Kembe while administering oath of allegiance on the new students, said the matriculation was initially scheduled to hold in April, 2017 but for the three months strike action embarked upon by the staff unions of the institution within the period, it did not hold.

Professor Kembe disclosed that,out of the 13, 141 candidates who sat for the last Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) and 1,482 Direct Entry candidates, only 6,400 were given admission