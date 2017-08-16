Dankwambo Wins Center For Positive Leadership Award

BY BODE GBADEBO

A good governance advocacy platform, Dreams Center for Positive Leadership (DCPL) has announced Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State as the winner of its latest Leadership Award.

A statement by the organisation signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Jerry Adams, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, said Dankwambo has so far “performed excellently” in office since his election as the state governor six years ago, hence the decision to honour him in order to spur him to do more.

“Based on a tour and series of consultations carried out to ascertain who is leading in terms of developmental strides in governance in this current democratic dispensation, Governor Dankwambo has performed incredibly well and beyond mediocrity.

“In the areas of infrastructure, qualitative education, provision of social amenities, good roads network, job creation by a way of reviving industries that had been in comatose situation, rebranding the mode of operations of the civil service and the security of lives and properties of citizens in the state has never been taken for granted,” Adams said.

He noted that the name on everyone’s lips in the state now is Dankwambo, pointing out that the people of Gombe state are excited about the governor’s good works in the state and are apparently optimistic that he will do well in any capacity in the nearest future when the opportunity is given to him to serve the nation.

The statement further quoted DCPL as describing Dankwambo as a “role model who should be emulated because of his sterling leadership qualities that he possessed” even as it urged political office-holders and leaders at all levels of governance to render selfless service to the people and not to abuse the trust and confidence reposed in them for their selfish gains.

“Your Excellency Governor Dankwambo we are honouring you to keep the flag flying by ensuring that you never at any point in time deviate from the good works that you have started and we assure you that you are going to be a force to reckon with in this country if you keep setting your priorities right,” it added.

