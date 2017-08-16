Disquiet In Lagos, As Police Nab 10 Over Ritual Killing

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA

Palpable fears of jungle justice and imminent attacks on Wednesday enveloped residents of Iwaya in Yaba area of Lagos state over the ritual killing of a 4-year-old girl, even as the Lagos State Police Command arrested ten persons in connection with ritual killing.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni described the incident as sad, saying the innocent girl’s throat was slit and the body was dumped behind her parent’s window.

“A sad incident happened this morning when the Divisional Police Officer at Iwaya was alerted, when Mr. Taiwo Sulaiman and his wife came to him with the dead body of a 4-year-old girl.

“When questioned, they asserted the child went with two of her siblings to pray at the mosque at 1pm and since then, she had not been seen.

“After searching thoroughly for the girl, her dead body with a slit throat was found behind her parent’s window close to an Ogun shrine in the compound.

“We have deployed heavily armed officers into the area which is densely populated to prevent any form of jungle justice.” the CP said.

Owoseni, condemning the act, saying people have thrown away their moral values and wouldn’t understand what would have led to the killing of an innocent child.

He appealed to members of the public to come out with information that will assist investigation, adding that occupants around the shrine cannot say they are not aware of rituals carried out at the shrine.

“This is one of the essences of warnings we had been giving the public. If you cover crime, at one time or the other, the crime will come and consume you.” Owoseni said.

