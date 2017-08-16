Dropped ICPC Nominee, Aliyu Petitions IGP Over SP Taiwo

Dropped nominee to the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Hajia Maimuna Aliyu has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris alleging false accusations of graft against her while she served as a director in Aso Savings and Loans Plc.

In her petition, submitted on Wednesday, Aliyu urged the police boss to investigate one of his officers who was in charge of the police team that investigated the bank’s finances in 2015.

She said it was “true that Aso Savings and Loans put up for sale some plots of land in Jahi, Abuja to close the gap in her liquidity owing to huge sums of money she donated to fund a Presidential Candidate in 2011 Presidential election.

“It is also true that as at the time when these assets (3 plots of land) were put up for sale by Aso Savings and Loans, I was the Executive Director in charge of marketing in the bank and so was involved in marketing of the sales which was effectively consummated through some middle men.

“It is worthy to note that by 2013 when I voluntarily resigned from the Board of the bank, the transaction involving the said three plots of land in Jahi had been concluded, my resignation accepted and no allegation was levelled against me. The Bank continued sales of other plots which had nothing to do with me thereafter.

“It took ASO Savings and Loans two years to Petition the Nigeria Police in November 2015. This matter was thoroughly investigated and I was not found culpable. The Police Investigating Team (IG Monitoring Unit) was led by SP Taiwo Oyewale. All parties were advised to go and settle the matter in the underlying civil case, that the matter is civil in nature.

“If it will take two years for a Bank to know there is something wrong in its system it clearly shows a lapse in the system which invariably means depositors funds are not safe with the Bank.

“Dissatisfied with the recommendations of the Police Investigation led by SP Taiwo Oyewale the bank in July 2016 took yet another petition to the same IG Monitoring Team which was submitted in July 2016 and another petition sent to ICPC on the same facts on the 15th of December 2016. Again, the Police and ICPC asked all parties to settle the matter through the underlying civil case pending before Justice Venda.

“Thereafter, upon hearing of my nomination to the ICPC Board, my enemies at ASO misrepresented the facts in disseminating that I am being investigated by the ICPC whereas the ICPC had asked all parties to settle via the pending civil case because the matter is civil in nature. Disseminating wrong information that I am being investigated by the ICPC would negatively affect my appointment into same board for sake of conflict of interests”.

She said the police team, rather than forward its report to the IGP, instead sent it to the bank’s management, adding that “the report has no file nor volume number as is normal with such reports. This is a report of a matter purportedly investigated in 2015 but now dated May 2017” by the police.

“The report recommended to the MD of ASO that I should be charged to court. The question is who has the prosecuting powers to charge me to court? The Police or the MD of ASO savings PLC?”

