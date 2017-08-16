Edo Assembly Impeachments: No Cause For Alarm, State APC Chair Assures

By Michael Oche, Abuja

The chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Anslem Ojezua, yesterday said there was no cause to be alarmed over the impeachment and subsequent elections that produced a new speaker and deputy speaker in the state House of Assembly on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Mr. Ojezua who gave the assurance at the Government House, Benin City, after a peace meeting called by the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, assured that the party was still in consultation with members of the state House of Assembly to ensure that the new speaker’s election conforms to the party’s power sharing arrangement.

The party chairman explained that though members of parliament t have the right to choose who they believe will lead them well, he however stressed that the process must conform to the political framework of the state.

“We sought to find out if there were fundamental issues that led to the impeachment between yesterday and today; but we have found out that there are none, but personal differences among members of the house. Everybody has accepted that a change of leadership has occurred, but it is not over yet. Talks are ongoing to address the issues,” Ojezua said.

He added that leadership change was not new in the legislature as the National Assembly has witnessed similar changes.

Some members (16) of the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday impeached the former speaker, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, and elected Mr.

Kabiru Adjoto as the new Speaker, while Mr Victor Edoror emerged as new deputy speaker, replacing Mrs Elizabeth Ativie.

Mr Kabiru Adjoto representing Akoko Edo Constituency 1, is the fourth Speaker to be elected in the Edo Assembly from 2015 till date.

