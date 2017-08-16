Finally, Osinbajo Assigns Portfolios To New Ministers

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

After weeks of uncertainty, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday assigned portfolios to the two new ministers.

The two new ministers are Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe).

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, announced this via his Twitter handle.

Akande tweeted “Ocheni was named Minister of State, Labour and Employment; while Hassan was named Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing.

“There are now two ministers of state in Power, Works and Housing ministries,” ‎

