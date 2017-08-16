Groups Stage Protest Against Rape In Edo

By Patrick Ochoga

Miffed by the incessant cases of rapes, child defilement and other crimes against minors, a non-governmental and non profit making organisation, Brave Heart Initiative (BHI) in collaboration with several other groups has staged a peaceful march across Benin City, the Edo State capital where they condemned in strong terms sexual violence against female particularly minors.

The groups walked through Oba Ovoranmwen Square (Ring Road) and then terminated at the Edo State Council Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) where the Executive Director of BHI, Priscilla Usobifo said between January and June 2017 her organisation has recorded 15 cases of sexual violence against women in Akoko-Edo local government area alone.

She noted that stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians must come to the aide of the victims as some of the cases are quite disturbing: “We are here with one purpose in mind because we are all concerned about the prevalence of sexual violence in Edo state.

“We have recorded 21 cases. Out of this 21, 15 of them are sexual defilement, I mean minor children in Edo state under the age of 14. Some 2 years months, 3years, 8years and in about 5 cases they were serially raped which means it was not the first time. And out of this 10 cases reported, 7 of them were reported to the police and they are going through prosecution while three of them have been successfully convicted.

“We are deeply worried that these issues have continued to thrive unabated. And, we are also concerned with the impunity exhibited by these rapists, defilers especially at the community level. If we have this number in Akoko-Edo local government areas multiply it with the 18 Local Government Councils and imagine the cases though unreported”

She called on the Edo state government to “truly” implement the Child Rights Act just as she advocated for the domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) and the decentralisation of the family units of the Police to cover the three senatorial districts of the state. “This will reduce the burden of logistics in cases transfer”

In his response, Chairman Edo Council, NUJ, Sir Rowland Osakue said the Union supports the protest against rapes and defilement and that the Council would continue to support initiatives to check such acts.

