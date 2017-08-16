Magu And His Team Are Doing A Great Job – Ribadu

bY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has commended the current acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu and his team of staff for their confidence and courage in staging a gallant anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

He said EFCC deserves the support of all well-meaning Nigerians to carry on with the war against corruption.

Mallam Ribadu made the remarks while delivering keynote address at an event”Following the Money community gathering organised by Connected Development (CODE) with the theme “The Power of Grassroots Mobilisation in Social Accountability” held at the Silverbird Galleria in Abuja, yesterday.

He said “I am of the opinion that Ibrahim Magu and his team are doing a great job and they need the support of all well-meaning Nigerians. I know how tough this work is, and I can appreciate the challenges they are contending with. We must support and encourage them.”

“Not because we like or dislike them but because they are offering a selfless national service, and they are doing it very well.”

Mallam Ribadu said Nigeria is currently witnessing essentially a classical case of state capture in which individuals, including those in high public office, use their position to undermine the state and its policies because of their personal interest.

“Unfortunately, some people who supposed to be part of efforts at restitution are colluding with those who have stolen our commonwealth to frustrate the work of those who are genuinely committed in reversing the ugly trend. And as this unholy alliance of corruptpeople in and out of government takes root, it is us, the ordinary Nigerians, that are the victims,” he enthused.

He opined that those who have been a stumbling block to the warb against corruption clearly do not understand or feel the biting impactof corruption.

“If they do,” he said, “they would not put up the kind of resistance we are currently witnessing in the efforts to make a success of the anti-corruption war.”

The former EFCC chairman said “Nigerians must also stand to be counted on the intractable issue which poses a bigger challenge, the corruption malaise. Importantly, at a time like this, when a clear line is remerging, demarcating agents of progress and those of bent on stopping them, as citizens, we have a duty not to be on the fence but make a clear choice between these contending forces.”

