Minister Task Office Holders On Humility

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has urged public office holders to embrace humility in their official and private lives.

Speaking yesterday while inaugurating the newly elected officials of the FCT Press Corps, Bello noted that it was a privilege and a grace of God to be singled out as a leader.

The minister lauded the leadership and members of the FCT press for their vibrancy and the credibility of their reportage, while calling for sustenance.

The acting solicitor general of the FCT, Barr Yusuf Wodi, administered the oath of office and swearing in of the new executive members, which include, Ikharo Attah (chairman), Alhaji Umar Suleiman Akko (vice chairman), Mitaire K. Ikpen (secretary) and Stanley Onyekwere (assistant secretary).

Others members of the executive also include, Agnes Remi – Johnson (treasurer), Mr. Austine Elemue (welfare officer/ publicity secretary), Oyewale Akintunde (financial secretary) and Festus Ejiroghene Fifen (internal auditor).

In his acceptance speech, chairman of the FCT Press Corps, Ikharo Attah pledged that his colleagues would uphold the tenets of journalism practice as well as upholding the principles of fairness, objectivity, and balance in their reportage.

