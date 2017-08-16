‘Nigeria’s Future Lies In Youths’

By Henry Tyohemba, Abuja

The central executive officer (CEO), National Library of Nigeria, Professor Lenrie O. Aina has stressed that the future of Nigeria lies deeply in the hands of the youths.

He stated this yesterday in Abuja during the launching of Tap-The- August Project, an initiative of Read and Earn Federation (REF), a UNESCO network under the aegis of associations, centers and clubs.

Aina,who was represented by the Secretary/Legal Adviser, National Library of Nigeria, Barrister Aminu Ogaji said the National library of Nigeria will support the effort of ‘Read and Earn Federation,’ which has been brought to contribute to the reading culture programme already going on the library.

He said, “The future of Nigeria no doubt lies in the hands of the youths, therefore, it incumbent on the present generation and National Library of Nigeria to pay particular attention to the youths.

“It can be recalled that in recent time, National Library of Nigeria embarked on national readership campaign, which focused mainly on the youths. I assure you that the programme is continuous nature in order to build the reading culture among Nigerians. Reading leads to knowledge and knowledge is power.”

