Oba Of Benin Blast Edo Lawmaker’s Action Over Leadership Change

By: Patrick Ochoga,

Following Monday’s enthronement of leadership change in the Edo State House of Assembly, the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin has frown at what he described as the display of hooliganism and barbarism by the lawmakers during the leadership change.

It would be recalled that members of the house had impeached the former speaker, Hon Justin Okonoboh, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Elizabeth Ativie and the Majority leader, Hon Foly Ogedegbe during it plenary.

The monarch obviously embarrassed by the action of the lawmakers however added that he is not opposed to change in leadership but it frequency and the attendant violence does not portray the institution and the state in good light.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Desmond Agbama, also admonished the parliamentarians to take the interest of the state as paramount.

“The monarch who watched with great disappointment the throwing of chairs and use of fisticuffs among members of the assembly does not portray them as honourable members, as it is a sign of desperation for power”

He, however advised the lawmakers to alway apply caution and democratic means and observing the rule of law at all time to change the leadership of the House in order to show good leadership example.

He also reminded them of the need to abide by the democratic principle of fair play, equal right and Justice for all.

