Patients Protest Rape, Robbery In Edo Central Hospital

By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Patients on admission and those who cater for them yesterday protested incidents of robbery and attempted rape at the Edo Central Hospital located along Sapele road in Benin.

The patients who protested round the hospital appealed to the management to provide security for their safety.

Some of the protesters decried lack of security, especially at night, at the hospital.

The patients alleged that those on admission had been robbed at gunpoint and disposed of their money and other valuables while they also alleged rape in the process.

They said the most recent incident of the attacks occurred last weekend when some armed men broke into the gynecology ward where they robbed and raped patients for several hours.

One of the victims, Mrs Maurine Idahosa said she experienced robbery in the hospital on Sunday night.

“I saw somebody and I thought he was a patient who was going to urinate but before I know it they have taken my bag almost a N100,000 and four phones, money meant for my sister that is sick and for myself and when we came out, we saw that they have gone through one window near the bathroom, however in the process one of them was caught.

“We have come out to protest because our lives are not safe, doctors’ lives are not safe, nurses lives are not safe, patients are not safe.”

Another victim, Frances Oghenekharo said, “Robbers came on Sunday at about after 1 am. There is not enough security and when we shouted, we thought security will come, it was only one elderly man that was at the gate but one of them was caught because he doesn’t have a patient here and he is not a patient here and we insisted that he must be arrested how come he is here at that time. Police came and went with the man.”

The state commissioner for Health, Dr David Osifor, who denied incidents of rape and robbery in the hospital, said it was a case of theft.

Osifor explained that a lady who lost money at the hospital must have given information to people who are close to her about the money with her.

He said the matter which is currently under investigation had been reported to the police and promised that adequate security will be put in place to prevent future occurrence.

