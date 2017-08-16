Pensioners Laud PTAD’s Verification Exercise 

*We May Begin Payments By December – Executive Secretary

By Stanley Nkwocha, Abuja

Elated by what they termed a highly organised, smooth and less cumbersome exercise, some pensioners who participated in the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, verification exercise in the Southwest region have commended the agency’s Executive Secretary, Barr Sharon Ikeazor and her team for a job well done .

This is just as PTAD may commence payment of emoluments due the pensioners by December this year. Barr Ikeazor revealed this in Ekiti when she interacted with newsmen soon after monitoring the pensioners verification exercise in Ekiti State.

PTAD had embarked on a pensioners verification exercise of the Southwest region which commenced last Monday . Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States had been mapped out and participated in the exerise.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the success of the exercise, a pensioner, Mrs Adebuwa Oke who retired from Federal Government Girls College , Falaye, in 2002, said notwistanding the huge turn out of pensioners , she was impressed with the readiness and technical expertise brought in by PTAD in organising the exercise.

“In the past you will see just two computers for verification and you needed to see the hell pensioners were subjected to during past exercises. But we are glad that in this center alone, over over 100 computers and personnel are handy and working to make things easy for us. And the calmness and attention they show is also worthy of note. That is a step in the right direction”, Mrs Oke stated.

Another pensioner, Fautomi Olaniyi , who retired from Federal ministry of labour as a chief labour officer, described the exercise as well planned as it does not give room for what he termed the laxity of the past .

” I say this because of the respect and care they have shown to us. You can see that they even provided wheel cheers and special section for the physically challenged . That tells us the planning put into it. Even when your documents are not intact they aid you to sort it out aside the expertise deployed by their technical people. So we like it and appreciate them”.

Some other pensioners who spoke to LEADERSHIP asked the agency to provide them with computerised identity cards which they could use for all future engagements as regards their authentication and payment issues.

Meanwhile, Barr Ikeazor has stated that payments would commence in the next four months .

Speaking at the Ekiti center after monitoring the exercise, the executive secretary stated that as soon as the computation is finalised and federal auditors clear the payments, pensioners would begin to receive their emoluments.

She expressed optimism that the verification exercise would enable the federal government to know it’s real liabilities as it affected pensioners.

She revealed that there are about 279,000 pensioners in PTAD’s payroll.

