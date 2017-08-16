Re-7 APC Governors Who May Lose Re-election In 2019

By Shamsudeen Abubakar Lukman

In his recent analysis, the deputy editor of an online publication ‘Daily Nigerian’ Abbas Yunusa has mentioned some APC governors in some the northern states that may likely lose the 2019 re-election bid. The writer vividly attributed his assertion to intractable internal differences, disloyalty and simmering disagreement in the party in the seven states.

The good thing about it all is the write-up is no more than the opinion of an individual, and his motive could well be questionable. In a similar manner, someone could choose to pick out those same states, namely Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Katsina, Benue, Jigawa and Bauchi and say they stand the best chance of winning the 2019 election and justify it. It all boils down to power of argument and personal opinion. Interestingly, all the states mentioned are being governed under the APC political family.

However, it might be an energy and time burn up scenery to respond to the issues raised but it has become compelling and de rigueur to clear some points attributed to the present Government Bauchi State because all the allegations and allusions directed at the administration of Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar failed in all elementary indices of objectivity, substance, factual presentation and political accuracy, lending credence to the suspicion that the testimonies was a crude hatchet job meant to satisfy the whims and caprices of certain shadowy crips and foes of the government in power.

Based on the writer’s opinion and the responses of the people he interviewed, it was alleged that, the governor isn’t level-headed, has a loggerhead with the national assembly members, his appointees fomenting problems for him, the Yusuf Tugga factor, salaries verification, pension, arrears, and odds and ends matters. It is only a mischievous observer or unreconstructed pundit can accused Gov. Abubakar of being not level-headed non-performance and failure to deliver crucial democratic dividend to the people as the record are there for the whole world to see as evidence and proof of his sterling achievements in the developmental and infrastructural arena are abundant and visible throughout the length and breadth of the ‘Pearl of Tourism’ state.

Interestingly and accordingly, it was reported that the governor don’t have problem but his appointees and if that was taken as a threat to his reemergence in 2019, the governor’s cabinets have been recently dissolved including special advisers. While the issue of verification which was evidently and deliberately over flogged has since been settled with the payment of the outstanding one month salaries being owed by the state government workers and the two months owed by the local government staffs of the state. Howbeit, it was done in a very good faith and for the benefit of not only the civil servants whose salaries were previously delayed and accumulated as backlogged during the erstwhile regime of Gov. Isa Yuguda but to the entire people of Bauchi State whose funds have been siphoned through the orchestrated ghost workers and padded vouchers.

It requires a bold mind and committed leader to get Bauchi State out of the woods and to Gov. Abubakar, where a serious business of governance and state development needs bold steps; level-headiness is an alien word which is only applicable in a comfort zones. And it will interest all to know that, Bauchi State under the leadership of M.A Abubakar has settled the backlogged of salaries he inherited from the previous administration while some states including the oil rich are battling with salaries nest eggs even after receiving huge sum from the bailout and excess crude savings.

On the widely reported cold to full-fledged war between the governor and Hon. Dogara, Gov. Abubakar has said it on several occasions that he wasn’t in government to fight but to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Bauchi State and anything short of that, he should be counted out. Therefore, the political jobbers and political apple-polishers who seem to be igniting the flame of discord to gain out of it should seek for another avenue as those who gave both the governor and speaker their respecting mandates are expecting a return in their political investment than any political cacophony and as far as he’s concern, he has done much to the people of Bauchi State to justify his re-election.

At the same time Gov. Abubakar is reversing the long years of neglect of the critical sector of infrastructural development cum roads construction by initiating tens of thousands of kilometres of macadamized roads of the best quality to link the urban townships with the rural areas as this is crucial to the movement of goods, services and persons that will go a long way in spurring fast track economic development while acting as a catalyst for rapid industrialization and commercialization of population centres within and outside the state, others are busy playing newspaper politics that’s far from the reality.

Laughable enough for someone to consider Yusuf Tugga as threat to Gov. Abubakar because even as at the time he was in the CPC, he never won the gubernatorial ticket but got it through connivance with few self-centered party officials vegging out in Abuja. He wasn’t on ground as far as Bauchi politics is concern and that was the reason he tried to adopt the same tricky strategy in APC and it fails and his promulgated popularity starts and ends in Abuja and the pages of newspapers but not in the state.

However, rather than engaging in endless blame game scenarios that would do nobody any good, resilient Gov. Abubakar, took the decisive steps of entrenching good governance through his policies and strategies which is geared towards economic revivals of the state as he has not allowed grass to grow under his feet because apart from infrastructure, he has moved into other critical sectors like education, health, agriculture, power, water provision, manpower development and women and youth empowerment. Therefore, nothing can change the facts on the ground not even the disgruntled, mischievous and patently biased ranting pundits

– Lukman is S.A Communication to the Governor

