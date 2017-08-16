Stock Market Sustains Bearish Sentiment With 2.25% Decline

by OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

At the close of trade yesterday, the Nigerian stock market recorded a decline of 2.25 per cent as profit taking further hits the market.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) shed 854.36 absolute points, representing a decline of 2.25 per cent to close at 37,096.60 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation shed N295 billion, to close at N12.786 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Dangote Cement, Wapco, Forte Oil and Stanbic IBTC.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said that, “Whilst the performance for yesterday was dragged by profit taking in value stocks that had appreciated in the previous weeks, we do not expect the downtrend to persist beyond the short term as positive developments in the economy continues to bolster investors’ appetite for equities.”

Market breadth significantly declined, with 11 gainers versus 35 losers. Glaxosmith and Berger Paints led the gainers table by five per cent each, to close at N21 and N7.14, respectively, while Gold Breweries followed with a gain of 4.71 per cent each to close at 89 kobo per share. Conoil went up by 3.99 per cent to close at N33.89 and Learn Africa rose by 3.80 per cent to close at 82 kobo per share.

On the other hand, Morison led the laggards’ table by 8.16 per cent to close at 90 kobo per share. PZ Industries trailed with a loss of five per cent to close at N25.65, Nascon and Stanbic IBTC went down by 4.96 per cent each, to close at N11.69 and N38.95, respectively, while CCNN declined by 4.96 per cent to close at N10.15 per share.

