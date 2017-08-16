Stop Blackmailing Your Elders, Northern Youths Warned

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

Arewa Youths Grand Alliance (AYGA) has warned a section of youths of the northern region alleged to be in habit of blackmailing some notable northern leaders; Emir of Kastina, HRH Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Dr Usman Bugaje among others.

While urging them to be careful not to cultivate a culture of destruction and disrespect for community values, Idris adviced that “The outburst of this young man is to say the least incredibly callous, ridiculous and uncharitable, unbecoming of northern tradition where the youth hold leaders and constituted authority in high esteem.

In a statement Tuesday in Abuja, President of AYGA, Alhaji Inuwa Idris, cautioned the leader of the northern group who recently gave a quit notice to Igbos in the north, Yarima Shettima, “to stop his brigandage attack on our leaders forthwith because in a short while, we will open up his dossier to the world.”

“It is even more disturbing to note that the young man who signed the press statement was only a puppet in the hands of fame-seekers – Mr Nastura Ashir Sharif and Yarima Shettima – who have since lost grip on their ill-fated “quit notice” to Igbos in the north and are now running heather-skater blackmailing well meaning northerners into silence despite the looming danger their infamous action portends to the continuous corporate existence of Nigeria.”

The statement added that there is no community on earth that is built on disrespect to leaders and elders, “We wish to reiterate to Mr. Nastura Ashir Sharif and his cohorts that they lack requisite moral ground to speak for and on behalf of the north because Sharif, an immigrant, who has Nigeria as his second home cannot be allowed to set our dear country ablaze simply because he has another country to run back to.

“We remind the duo of Sharif and Yarima to note that by whatever standard, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who has been Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Dr Usman Bugaje a respected academic and political leader deserve respect and courtesy in keeping with the cherished tradition and culture of the North.

