ASUU: Niger Delta Univ Joins Nationwide Strike

The Niger Delta University (NDU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has joined the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the union.

Dr Stanley Oguon, Chairman of the chapter, said on Thursday that the move followed a resolution reached after the local union emergency congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that ASUU had on Monday directed all its state chapters to go on an indefinite nationwide industrial action.

Oguon told NAN in Yenagoa that although the university was preparing for its end of semester examinations, the lecturers believe in the genuineness of the ASUU struggle.

Meanwhile, a student of the university, Andy Micheal, has appealed to the Federal Government to dialogue with ASUU, so as not to prolong the strike.

He said that any delay in the negotiation would be counterproductive to students and the nation’s education sector.(NAN)

