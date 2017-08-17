Boko Haram: Police Confirm 16 Dead, 82 Injured In Konduga Attacks

by Francis Okoye

The Borno State commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu yesterday confirmed the killing of 16 people in Konduga, while 82 others sustained various degrees of injuries at different Boko Haram attacks in Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Mr Chukwu stated this during a chat with newsmen following Tuesday’s incident.

Residents of Konduga had earlier told journalists that, 39 people were killed while 103 others were injured and are currently receiving medical attention at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

It would be recalled that suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked Konduga village, about 34 kilometers from Maidugiri, killing several persons.

LEADERSHIP recalls that this attack is coming barely five hours after the launching of the special mobile strike teams by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Tuesday, with directives to track down the Boko Haram spiritual leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The attack by suicide bombers on Mandarari town of Konduga local government area at about 5:50pm was the third in a roll within the month of August, 2017.

According to the founder of the radio station, Dr David Smith yesterday during the commissioning in Ndjamena, “ For the first time in the history of radio in Africa and in the world, there is Kanuri and Kanembu voices on FM and Short Wave covering the entire Lake Chad region.”

He thanked the Managing Director of Dandal Kura Radio Maiduguri, Faruk Dalhatu and his team for a good job.

In his remarks during the ceremonial cutting of the tape, the Executive Secretary/Head of Mission Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), Engr Sanusi Imran Abdullahi said: “Today marks another milestone in the collective efforts of our governments to address challenges in the Lake Chad Basin.

“ Dandal Kura Radio is meant to communicate to our populace and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) with a view to making them surrender, de-radicalise them by using qualified experts in the domain of sensitisation and counter propaganda to address them”.

Engr Abdullahi used the occasion to thank all the partners for their continuous support in bringing peace to the region.

In his own part, Mr Lawro Gondje, who represented the President of the High Council of Communication, Ndjamena, acknowledged the initiator of the radio and the partners and stated that the radio is a tool and an object for the fight against Boko Haram terrorists by the LCBC countries, adding that it comes at a point in time when the countries of Lake Chad came together to fight terrorism.

He described Dandal Kura Radio as an instrument for the education and development of young generations.

While making a remark, the Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Base ( MNJTF), Maj Gen Lucky Irabor appreciated those that made the establishment of Dandal Kura Radio possible.

He said that , “The voice of peace is louder than the voice of violence”. He further stated , “I believe Radio Dandal Kura will help to promote this.” He added that the objective of the radio is to synchronize with that of the MNJTF.

Gen Irabor also thanked the strategic partners for their support and reiterated that violence does not recognise race, tribe, colour or even boundaries.

“If we do not work as a team to rout the menace of Boko Haram terrorists, of course every one of us will be a victim”, he noted.

The event witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ES/HoM, Engr. Sanusi and Lawro Gondje, representing the President of the High Council of Communication in Ndjamena – Chad.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, MNJTF family, representatives from the Centre for Coordination and Liaison (CCL) and the media.

