Eagles Poor Rating Halts Onazi Move To Birmingham

By Salifu Usman,

Super Eagles poor rating by the world football governing body, FIFA has dealt a terrible blow to Ogenyi Onazi’s ambition of play for English Championship side, Birmingham City as he could not secure a work permit to play in England.

The latest FIFA rating have the Super Eagles at 38 in the world and with Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the past two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has affected his chances of securing a work permit to play in the English Championship as Nigeria finished 54th on aggregate in the year under review.

Birmingham had agreed terms with the former Lazio midfielder, who has played 38 times for Nigeria to sign him from Turkish club Trabzonspor. But the English Football Association turned down a first application for his work permit.

An appeal made by the club was rejected on Wednesday despite Onazi being a regular in the Nigeria national team.

According to an online media report, the Nigerian international failed to earn a permit after the FA considered Super Eagles’ world ranking in the past two years inadequate.

Onazi joined current club Trabzonspor from Lazio last year and scored twice in 27 Turkish Super Lig appearances last season.

