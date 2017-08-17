Finally, Osinbajo Assigns Portfolios To New Ministers

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

After weeks of uncertainty, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday assigned portfolios to the two new ministers sworn in several weeks ago.

The new ministers are Stephen Ocheni ( Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan ( Gombe).

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, announced this via his Twitter handle yesterday .

Akande tweeted, “Ocheni was named Minister of State , Labour and Employment; while Hassan was named Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing.

“There are now two ministers of state in Power, Works and Housing ministry, ”

. . . Swears In New Perm Secs, Charges Them On Anti-graft War

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday swore in 21 new permanent secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The brief ceremony was held at the council chambers before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Recall that 300 candidates from federal government ministries, departments and agencies sat for the examinations meant to fill in 20 vacant positions of the service.

The candidates went through three levels of examination, including relevant public service and policy issues, information and communication technology (ICT) assessment test and oral interview.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries are: Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), posted to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment .

Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), posted to Ministry of Communications , Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos), posted to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), posted to Ministry of Water Resources, Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), posted to the Head of Service of the Federation, Adesola Olusade (Ondo), posted to Ministry of Youths and Sports, Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto) posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Gabriel Tanimu (FCT), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Others are ;Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra), posted to the Ministry of Women Affairs, Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa), posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

“ Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), posted to Ministry of Information and Culture, Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), posted to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

“Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), posted to the Ministry of Health, Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation,

In his remarks shortly after the 21 permanent secretaries took their oath of office, Osinbajo told them to ensure that they carry out the anti-corruption programmes of the government.

He emphasized that the federal government is committed to its anti-corruption programme saying “ It is easy to speak about corruption and to speak about anti-corruption programmes but we want to emphasize that we do not believe that any nation can survive at the level of corruption that we have witnessed in our country in the past years.”

He contended that the benefits of democracy will never reach the ordinary man if corruption continues at the level it has been in previous years.

He said, “This is why our commitment to corruption is not just a glib reference, it is not just glib talk, it is important, crucial and as a matter of fact as the President has said, ‘if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us.”

