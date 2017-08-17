Future Eagles Conclude Tour Of Morocco

Nigeria’s U15 boys have rounded off a tour of the Kingdom of Morocco and are expected back in the country on Friday morning.

The team coached by Atune Jolomi alongside assistant coaches Tyabo Abubakar and Olowookere Bankole and goalkeeper trainer Ernest Salolome lost their first game against the Morocco U15 squad 0-1 on Wednesday before pulling a 1-1 draw in the second match on Thursday.

Both matches were played at the National Football Centre, one of the several facilities available to the Federation Royal Marocaine de Football and situated close to the FRMF offices in Rabat. The Nigerian squad arrived in Rabat on Sunday.

“I am excited at the positives we have taken away from this tour. Yes, we lost one game and drew the other, but the important thing is the spirit of the players and the way they approached the entire tour.

“The NFF has taken a lot of positives from this trip. As for the players, the exposure was huge for them and they will surely be better players going forward,” NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who is also Chairman of the NFF Youth Development Committee and led the delegation to Morocco, told thenff.com.

