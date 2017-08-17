Gunmen Attack EFCC Headquarters In Abuja

By MBACHU GODWIN NNANNA,

Few weeks after an investigator with the Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Austine Okwor, was shot by unknown assailants in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the commission yesterday suffered a major security breach when unknown gunmen attacked its headquarters located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja.

In a statement by its head of media, Mr. Wilson Uwajuren, the commission said a group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 5:00am and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked in the premises in the process.

Wilson noted that the attack was however repelled by security guards on duty.

The hoodlums were said to have escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message.

A white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers was found to contain a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the commission.

Ishaku who heads the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Fraud Section is in charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass.

The zone 7 office which was attacked by the gunmen, houses the Commission’s AMCON Desk, Procurement Fraud and Foreign Exchange Malpractices sections,

The incident has already been reported to the Police for investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...