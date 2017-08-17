NFF Appoints Danjuma, Others To Take Charge Of Falconets

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Christopher Danjuma as Head Coach of the U20 Women National Team, also known as Falconets.
Danjuma will be assisted by Wemimo Matthew (1st Assistant Coach), Mansur Abdullahi (2nd Assistant Coach) and Abdul-lateef Yusuf (Goalkeeper Trainer).
The quartet is expected in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Wednesday next week to open camp for screening of players for next month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Tanzania.
According to fixtures released by the Confederation of African Football, two –time FIFA World Cup silver medallists Falconets will take on Tanzania in Nigeria on the weekend of 15-17 September, with the return leg in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.
The winner over both legs will then confront the winner of the fixture pairing Morocco against Senegal in November, before a final round of qualifying matches in January 2018.
The Falconets have played in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, since it was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 15 years ago. The team reached the quarter finals in Thailand 2004, Russia 2006 and Chile 2008, before finishing as runners –up at the 2010 finals in Germany and at the 2014 finals in Canada.
The Falconets reached the semi finals in Japan in 2012, but failed to reach the knock –out stage in Papua New Guinea last year.
…invites coaches for interview
Meanwhile, the NFF has invited a total of 59 coaches for interview as the Federation gets set to fill vacant positions of Head Coach, Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Trainer in the U17, U20 and U23 National Teams (men), the U17 and Senior National Teams (women) and the Beach Soccer National Team.
Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Barrister Chris Green, told thenff.com that the coaches are expected at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd August 2017, with their original credentials and other relevant certificates/documents.
The list of short –listed candidates was drawn from the pool of applicants who heeded a public notice by the NFF for applications two weeks ago.
The football governing body has advised all the coaches that they would be responsible for their movement to and from Abuja, as well as their upkeep and other personal expenses in the Federal Capital Territory.
THE INVITED COACHES:
Finidi George
Toyin Ayinla
Auwar Bashar
Maureen Madu
Adanna Nwaneri
Mary Godspower
Kennedy Boboye
Henry Oluwafiropo Abiodun
Fidelis Ilechukwu
Paul Aigbogun
Shola Ibrahim Adewuyi
Ajuma Peter Otache
Hassan Abdullahi Sharif
Jolomi Atoume
Bala Abubakar Mohammed
Ben Ogbe
Bunmi Oluwasonmi Haruna
Godwin Okon
Danladi Nasidi Alala
Abdullahi Maikaba
Haruna Ilerika
Peter Ijeh
Nduka Ugbade
Manu Garba
Patrick Olalere
Iliya Buba
Abdullahi Tayabo Umar
Randy Waldrum
Tama Aondofar
Ernest Teigbanyo
Suleiman Shaibu
Jide Dina
Adams Usman
Elshama Yunus Musa
Nathaniel Ogunwale
Emmanuel Akwuegbu
Baruwa Olatunji Abideen
Abdullahi Abubakar
Nkiru Okosieme
Monday Odigie
Evans Ogenyi
Kabiru Umar Baleria
Baba Ganaru Mohammed
Bala Nikyu
Etta Egbe
Christian Obi
Ewulu Afam Innocent Fancy
Ogunbote Olugbenga Ayodeji
Abdullahi Usman Biffo
Adeoye Obaseyi Onigbinde
Zachary Baraje
Morufu Najimu Adeyemi
Queendolyn Akpan
Atu Mamuzo Lucky
Taiwo Omobolanle
Adewale Laloko
Whyte Ogbonna
Usman Yinka Salihu