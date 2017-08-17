NFF Appoints Danjuma, Others To Take Charge Of Falconets

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Christopher Danjuma as Head Coach of the U20 Women National Team, also known as Falconets.

Danjuma will be assisted by Wemimo Matthew (1st Assistant Coach), Mansur Abdullahi (2nd Assistant Coach) and Abdul-lateef Yusuf (Goalkeeper Trainer).

The quartet is expected in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Wednesday next week to open camp for screening of players for next month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Tanzania.

According to fixtures released by the Confederation of African Football, two –time FIFA World Cup silver medallists Falconets will take on Tanzania in Nigeria on the weekend of 15-17 September, with the return leg in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.

The winner over both legs will then confront the winner of the fixture pairing Morocco against Senegal in November, before a final round of qualifying matches in January 2018.

The Falconets have played in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, since it was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 15 years ago. The team reached the quarter finals in Thailand 2004, Russia 2006 and Chile 2008, before finishing as runners –up at the 2010 finals in Germany and at the 2014 finals in Canada.

The Falconets reached the semi finals in Japan in 2012, but failed to reach the knock –out stage in Papua New Guinea last year.

…invites coaches for interview

Meanwhile, the NFF has invited a total of 59 coaches for interview as the Federation gets set to fill vacant positions of Head Coach, Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Trainer in the U17, U20 and U23 National Teams (men), the U17 and Senior National Teams (women) and the Beach Soccer National Team.

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Barrister Chris Green, told thenff.com that the coaches are expected at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd August 2017, with their original credentials and other relevant certificates/documents.

The list of short –listed candidates was drawn from the pool of applicants who heeded a public notice by the NFF for applications two weeks ago.

The football governing body has advised all the coaches that they would be responsible for their movement to and from Abuja, as well as their upkeep and other personal expenses in the Federal Capital Territory.

THE INVITED COACHES:

Finidi George

Toyin Ayinla

Auwar Bashar

Maureen Madu

Adanna Nwaneri

Mary Godspower

Kennedy Boboye

Henry Oluwafiropo Abiodun

Fidelis Ilechukwu

Paul Aigbogun

Shola Ibrahim Adewuyi

Ajuma Peter Otache

Hassan Abdullahi Sharif

Jolomi Atoume

Bala Abubakar Mohammed

Ben Ogbe

Bunmi Oluwasonmi Haruna

Godwin Okon

Danladi Nasidi Alala

Abdullahi Maikaba

Haruna Ilerika

Peter Ijeh

Nduka Ugbade

Manu Garba

Patrick Olalere

Iliya Buba

Abdullahi Tayabo Umar

Randy Waldrum

Tama Aondofar

Ernest Teigbanyo

Suleiman Shaibu

Jide Dina

Adams Usman

Elshama Yunus Musa

Nathaniel Ogunwale

Emmanuel Akwuegbu

Baruwa Olatunji Abideen

Abdullahi Abubakar

Nkiru Okosieme

Monday Odigie

Evans Ogenyi

Kabiru Umar Baleria

Baba Ganaru Mohammed

Bala Nikyu

Etta Egbe

Christian Obi

Ewulu Afam Innocent Fancy

Ogunbote Olugbenga Ayodeji

Abdullahi Usman Biffo

Adeoye Obaseyi Onigbinde

Zachary Baraje

Morufu Najimu Adeyemi

Queendolyn Akpan

Atu Mamuzo Lucky

Taiwo Omobolanle

Adewale Laloko

Whyte Ogbonna

Usman Yinka Salihu

