Strike: FG, ASUU Meet Today For Resolution

By Henry Tyohemba,

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige will meet today to deliberate on ways of ending the strike embarked upon by the university teachers.

According to a statement by the deputy director of Press, Ministry of Labour, Mr Samuel Olowookere, the decision to resume the meeting was taken on Tuesday after the meeting between the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and leadership of Labour Union at the Minister’s Conference room.

The statement said that the meeting particularly, agreed on the forensic audit of the sum of N30 billion, earlier given to ASUU in 2010.

The statement reads in part: “The Minister hence wishes to assure members of ASUU, indeed all Nigerians that government is already at work to resolve all outstanding issues in line with the resolve of the present administration to cast any form of disruption of universities’ academic calendar into the dust bin of history.”

