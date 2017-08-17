UNILAG Student Docked For Alleged Rape

A 400 level student of the University of Lagos, Oluwaseyi Anyiam, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling a fellow student.

Anyiam, 22, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault, is studying Actuarial Sciences. He resides at Ogundare Street in Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Imhonwa, said the accused committed the offence at Alaogomeji area of Ebute-Meta, Lagos on Aug. 3 around 2 p.m.

“The accused had forceful carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

“The accused had earlier invited the victim to an eatery at Alaogomeji but on getting there, he told her that he forgot something at his house and they should both go to pick it.

“When they got to the house, they met some of Anyiam’s friends at home playing loud music so they excused themselves and went into the room.”

Imhonwa alleged that the accused offered the victim a drink which she declined and in the process, he started touching, kissing and fingering her.

“The victim struggled with the accused but it was fruitless because of the loud music his friends were playing and his threat.

“He eventually had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.”

The prosecutor said that the case was brought by the authorities of the University of Lagos to the office of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

The coordinator of the body, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the case was reported to her office on Aug. 7 and that drastic actions were taken immediately.

“On Aug. 9, the team went to Unilag to get the perpetrators but was told they had been transferred to the Sabo Police Division.

“We went to the police station but we were told the parties had resolved the issues.

“The survivor advocate requested to see the affected person the following day to ascertain the truth.

“On Aug. 10, DSVRT met with the survivor and her parents.

“They said they wanted to prosecute but were informed that they were going to be stigmatised if they did and that the survivor’s education would be affected.

“Afterwards, the team counselled the family and made them to realise there’s no stigma in reporting a crime.’’

NAN reports that any person, who unlawfully and sexually assaults without consent is guilty of a felony and liable to 14 years imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two reputable sureties with verifiable addresses.

Osunsanmi said the sureties must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She referred the case file to the office of the director of public prosecutions for advice and adjourned the matter to Oct. 19. (NAN)

