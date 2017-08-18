Adeboye Visits PMB In London

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari today received Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in London.

Adeboye is the first cleric from Nigeria to visit the President in the United Kingdom.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is a pastor with the Redeemed Church.

Recall that President Buhari had been in the United Kingdom since May 7 for a follow up consultations with his doctors.

The President had been receiving visitors recently in Abuja House in London.

On Thursday, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker, Yakubu Dogara visited the president.

Last week he received a delegation of his media team where he said there is tremendous improvement in his health, indeed, he wishes to return home, “but I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge.”

On July 23, John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led a delegation of party members to London to meet with him.

On July 26th, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and six others visited the president.

