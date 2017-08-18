Don’t Succumb To Threats Of Intimidation, NLC Tells EFCC

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) not to succumb to any threat of intimidation.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President said this in statement he signed on Friday in Abuja.

Wabba condemned the attacked by gunmen on the Area 7 office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) which houses key investigation units of the Commission.

According to him, the attack by gunmen on the Area 7 office of the EFCC which houses key investigation units of the Commission is condemnable.

“The attack represents the audacity of corruption and the shifting of the battle ground from the court room to the streets and should be condemned by all those who love this country.

“The attack, clearly, was intended to deter and compel operatives of the Commission from carrying to a logical conclusion their ongoing investigations/prosecutions.

“In light of an earlier attack during which an operative sustained injury, this cannot be a lone incident. Indeed, we see it as the new phase of corruption fighting back!

“While we are not insensitive to the manifest danger in this new phase of corruption fighting back, we urge the Commission and its operatives not to succumb to these desperate tactics or intimidation.

“We have no doubt the resort to violence shows they have come to their wit’s end, ‘’he said.

The NLC president urged the commission and other related agencies to do all that was necessary to secure their premises and personnel.

Wabba also stressed the need for technical support that would build their forensic capacity without which good cases are lost or drag on indefinitely, thus exposing their personnel.

“We also find it necessary to call on the government to give the commission the requisite support including the setting up of dedicated courts for speedy disposal of corruption cases,’’ he added.(NAN)

