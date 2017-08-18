The Monopoly That Does Not Exist

By Lakinbofa Goodluck

I was at a dinner last week when a reputable journalist shared a local Nigerian adage that succinctly captures the state of those who have appropriated to themselves some power founded on shallow knowledge of the reality. For me, it is simply a delusion of knowledge that is expressed in the folly of the pseudo-wise. Here is the adage: “The man that travels far tends to know more than the man who lives long”. The import of this adage is that the number of years one spends on earth does not necessarily bestow significant knowledge. Yes, with age comes experience, but not necessarily knowledge. On the contrary, the man that travels far is likely to know more about the world than the man who has lived long in one place. The man who lives long may be an expert of events in his immediate vicinity, but he will certainly lack the benefit of extended comparative analysis that brings about informed judgment. His judgment is only restricted to his limited knowledge. This is the reality of those induced jobbers who have found a new career path in misrepresenting the truth about INTELS Nigeria Limited and its operations in Nigeria. They do this without stepping a foot on the geographical exploits of the company to at least, have a first-hand understanding of the value the company is adding to the Nigerian economy. But the more they talk, the more manifest the baselessness of their argument.

It is quite unfortunate to see that a country that is acutely challenged economically is engulfed in unnecessary economic infighting. Whilst the government at the federal level appears to be pushing efforts to support businesses and stimulate growth that will generate employment, some individuals are tirelessly strategizing to make the business climate unfriendly for reasons best known to them and their cohorts.

Until I visited the Onne office of INTELS, Rivers State, I was completely indifferent about this ongoing media campaign against INTELS. The major theme of this smear campaign has been about breaking the monopoly of INTELS. Before I delve into what I saw on ground at Onne, let me briefly expound on this unending chorus about monopoly, which does not exist anyway. Let us for the purpose of argument admit that INTELS is monopolising the oil and gas services business in Nigeria; if that is done legally, how is it a problem when there are unrestricted opportunities within the same industry for other investors to explore? To the best of my knowledge, the Nigerian economy is largely a free market economy that allows free entry and exit. The oil and gas services sector is no different from the other sectors of the economy in that regard; all that is required is for the intending company to meet all the necessary requirements. And in a competitive environment, if a business entity is able to present superior business model to the government and obtains the support of the government, how is that a problem?

Some individuals with kindergarten information talk about INTELS as if the company started operations in Nigeria 30 days ago, when it has actually been in the country for 35 years. This is a company that commenced business in a completely swampy land with just one container as office space. Today, that one container business has grown into a major employer of labour and the rallying point of hope for the Onne community. Now, if a company that started with one container in this country has grown and obtained the status of a major investor in the oil and gas services sector in 35 years, how then can that be categorised as a monopoly? These investors saw opportunities where some people only saw swamp and monkeys; they saw possibilities when others were complaining; daring enough to borrow and invest when others were escaping the country, yet we accuse the company of running a monopoly. Instead, I believe it is the ingenuity of the people behind the company that is actually louder than their voice. On the contrary, the voices of those that lack the same ingenuity have been louder than their contribution to the Nigerian economy.

Now let us take a look at INTELS and the oil and gas services industry in Nigeria. INTELS is an integrated logistics facilities and services company. The company services the oil majors and also runs port management services as a concessionaire of the Federal Government. The company operates in this sector with other companies like Brawal and Julius Berger. And the Nigerian government has not made any law to close entry into this sector of the economy for intending investors, which presupposes that it is a free market that allows investors to blossom in proportion to their ingenuity and business dexterity. If INTELS truly operates with other top companies like Julius Berger in the same sector, then the company definitely cannot qualify as a monopoly. It only shows how committed and loyal the company is to the Nigerian State by committing huge investments into the economy. It is sheer mischief to impugn that there is a monopoly in an industry where the paymasters of mischief peddlers earn their living.

Contrary to the deliberate manipulation of sacred facts by jobbers (whose identities is not worth the mention here for reason of their inconsequentiality), INTELS is a highly reputable Nigerian company that is adding tremendous and significant value to the Nigerian oil and gas value chain, and helping to retain value that could have been lost to other countries through provision of world class logistics services, constituting about 30 per cent of the value of oil and gas cargo. Every activity of the company is carried out with a commitment to meeting and surpassing international best practices. A visit to the Onne Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone managed by INTELS will completely blow every discerning mind. There is hardly any service in the oil and gas services sector that cannot be provided by INTELS. In fact, without the Onne Free Trade Zone and INTELS’ One Stop Shop Service concept which helps in the optimisation of time, space, and resources by oil companies, oil production cost in Nigeria would have been higher than what it currently is.

Beyond the business exploits of the company, INTELS’ relationship with its host community is highly impressive. For a company that has operated in the Niger Delta for 35 years yet does not have a single demonstration against its activities deserves a grand applause. And the reason is not far-fetched. This is a company that invests extensively in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations to the community with visible and impactful results to show. Just a visit to the Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS) Centre, will provide an idea of the impact of this company in Onne and environs. The scheme provides 18 weeks of intensive training in cloth making for young women completely free of charge. In addition, the trainees are provided stipends in the course of their programme; and some of them are also awarded starter packs at the end of the training to start their personal businesses. So far, the scheme has trained 700 women, some of whom have been employed by the company, with others advancing in their personal business. The more fascinating angle to this is that WEPSS produces all the work wear worn by technical workers at the Onne Free Trade Zone.

In actual fact, the success of INTELS is the model and pillar of privatisation in the Nigeria’s maritime industry. Perceptive minds should be happy that this model is working and advocate for the replication of same in other sectors of the economy. It is rather unfortunate that some people in high places and government circles, for their political expediencies, have become willing tools in the hands of competitors to give credence to this campaign clothed in untoward falsehood. INTELS is evidently one of the highest employers of labour in Nigeria with proven and sterling track record that is there for all to see. It is not one of those companies that are more visible in the media than the real business sector.

The oil and gas business sector is capital intensive and requires huge funding for business excellence. Those who can dare the challenge should source for funds and invest the way INELS has done. If any individual or business truly believes in the Nigerian project as they claim, then invest huge money in the country. That is the only way to display your faith in the country, and not by running a campaign of calumny against an entity that believes in this country. Nigeria is big enough to accommodate every willing investor. The sky is wide enough for us all to fly; but if you are not willing to fly, please crawl on the ground and stop shooting missiles to bring down the ones that have chosen to fly.

Let everyone compete squarely and do so fairly without spreading lies about the other companies. Spreading lies is not fairness and definitely not a proven business strategy; it is simply what it is – a campaign of calumny!

For those crying wolf where there is none, I suggest you look closely at your failing business; recommit yourselves to resuscitate your business to create value as INTELS is doing. Perhaps, when your business comes back to life, your hallucinations would disappear and you will come to the realisation that what you should be seeing is a thriving and harmless elephant that is standing strong. Let us support our economy by supporting the businesses that are doing well; collaboration is actually more beneficial.

– Lakinbofa Goodluck writes from Lagos.

