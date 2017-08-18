New Benin Transit Vehicles’ Tariff Threatens Nigeria’s Auto Investments

By YUSUF BABALOLA,

The federal government tends to lose more revenue and investment over the recent slash of charges on transit vehicles following the decision of the government of Benin Republic last month to approve the reduction by 27 per cent.

While the development has already set in tension in the nation’s automobile industry, it is also expected that, if the trend continues unabated, automobile investment in the country may suffer as Return On Investment (RoI) may be low and unjustifiable.

For instance, Grimaldi, the biggest RoRo operator in Africa and among the biggest in the world invested in private terminal in Nigeria, PTML (Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited) is the only build, operate and transfer (BOT) terminal in Nigeria. This means that it was built from the scratch and with low vehicle import, and policy inconsistencies, the investment is under threat.

In addition, there will be revenue loss which will be on tariff payable to imported used and new vehicles to Nigerian Customs, berthing charges to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and three percent freight charges payable to Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other auxiliary services.

The prevalence of job losses is equally expected for Nigerian clearing agents as jobs that are supposed to be done by then would be handled by agents in the Cotonou port.

LEADERSHIP investigations show that even before the recent slash in tariff on transit vehicles, Nigerians pay lower rates at Cotonou, and with the recent tariff slash, vehicles importers will pay lesser tariff on transit vehicles coming into Nigeria through Cotonou port.

Recall that Nigeria’s import duty on imported vehicles remains astronomically high at 35 per cent, and another 35 per cent surcharge amounting to a total of 70 per cent on a cargo.

Experts have described this as one of the highest in the world, thereby discouraging the use of Nigerian ports.

Investigations revealed that importers of Nigerian-bound vehicles and other cargoes prefer landing them at Cotonou and other neighbouring ports, and smuggling them into Nigeria through the porous borders, in order to avoid prohibitive tariffs charged by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

And, despite Nigerian government’s ban on importation of vehicles through land border, the volume of cars smuggled into the country from Cotonou through Seme, Idiroko and other land borders has risen astronomically in the past four months.

Last week, the Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A intercepted 37 brand new vehicles smuggled from Benin Republic into the country through the Porous borders.

The smuggled vehicles which include, eight Lexus Jeep, 2017 model; 12 Toyota Land Cruiser jeeps, 2017 model and 17 Toyota Hilux, (2009-2016) models have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.4billion.

However, while the volume of cars imported through the Autonomous Port of Cotonou in transit to Nigeria has also recorded significant growth since March 2017, vehicle import into Nigeria through the approved route – Seaports- have gone down drastically.

While the importation of cars in Cotonou reached an all-time low of just 3,500 units in January 2017, the volume of cars discharged there last month was well over 10,000 units, according to data obtained from the Autonomous Port of Cotonou.

“From all indications, this figure is going to grow in the next month, as the naira has revalued against the CFA and more and more traders are patronizing the port of Cotonou,” Elisee Dieudonne, a senior staff of a shipping line calling at the tiny West African country’s port said.

“The trend we’re seeing is that the old and crashed vehicles, which are paying comparatively low level of duties, are discharged in Lagos while the newer and more expensive second hand cars are discharged in Cotonou,” she added.

Findings also revealed that as a way to attract more Nigerian business to the country, the Benin Republic Ministry of Transport has approved the reduction of the amount charged for the vehicles in transit. As a result of this reduction, the price to clear a car discharged in Cotonou in transit to Nigeria was slashed from CFA399,920 (N257,000) to CFA290,000 (N186,000) with effect from July 1, 2017.

