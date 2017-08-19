Group Apologises For Influencing el-Rufai’s Election In 2015

By Orjime Moses, Abuja

A group, under the auspices of Concerned Southern Kaduna APC Youths, yesterday, apologised to members and the people over the role it played in ensuring that Mallam Nasir el-Rufai was elected as governor of Kaduna State.

The group said it never expected the kind treatment meted to their communities, religious and traditional rulers adding that it was not part of their bargain prior to the election.

In a statement issued by the chairman of the group, Hon Victor Asat, the group said that never in the history of its existence have they had it this bad as a people than now.

“The insensitive way the governor managed the crisis of our region is audible to the deaf and visible to the blind. We didn’t bargain the endless closure of our tertiary institutions and the balkanisation of micro businesses around the affected schools environment, until el-Rufai came.”

“We are terribly saddened that we used our thumbs to vote for this government that has taken the path of delaying the destinies of our younger ones. Princes and princesses are in regions, delaying the destiny of men, as it was with Daniel and the Prince of Persia in the Bible, persistence made it possible for him to get answer to his prayers, our younger ones should persevere as the el-Rufai they see today, tomorrow he won’t be governor,” the statement added.

“To our dethroned village and district heads, kindly find a place in your hearts to forgive us. If we were God, we would have aborted this disaster. As humans, we lack the third eye to see tomorrow. We pray for a responsive government that will come and restore you to your respective thrones to continue with the fatherly and stabilising role you have been playing in our communities

“The responsibility of government, as enshrined in our constitution, is centered on protection of lives and properties and guaranteeing the welfare of her citizenry. Today, life has become worthless. People of Birnin Gwari are languishing in pains of needless murders and kidnapping, Kaduna-Abuja expressway is now a cash cow producing unquantifiable wealth for kidnappers having field day in the axis.”

