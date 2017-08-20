ABU Microfinance Bank Accused Of Illegal Trespass On Private Farmland

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

A private company, Corporate Configurations Limited has decried illegal trespass on its farmland situated at Shika district, Giwa local government, Kaduna state by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Microfinance Bank Ltd (ABUMFB), Zaria.

In a statement made available by the company to LEADERSHIP Sunday, it recalled that Corporate Configurations Limited obtained a loan from A.B.U Microfinance Bank (ABUMFB) in 2012 to finance an intended transaction with the Academic Staff Union of the University, ABU Chapter, however the transaction failed and the loan went bad.

The statement further disclosed that the bank (ABUMFB) took the company (Corporate Configuration Ltd.) to court and after over a year in court both parties opted to settle out of court.

The statement further said this was achieved through forfeiture of 85 hectares out of 98 hectares of farmland belonging to Corporate Configurations Limited and located at Shika Zaria to the bank.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday , the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Adamu Mohammed said necessary documents of transfer of the said 85 hectares of land to the bank were executed, albeit proper valuation and series of physical visitation to the land with top executives of the bank and indeed with the approval of the Board of Directors of the bank.

“At the same time, and as required by the law, a proper terms of settlement was prepared by the bank’s lawyer signed by the Managing Director of the Bank and Corporate Configurations, was duly filed in the court thereby putting a final end to that suit and its related matters in September 2015,” Mohammed said.

He said he was however shocked that all of a sudden the bank decided to illegally encroach/trespass on the remaining part of the company’s land and also destroyed the farm crops on the farms which was leased out for farming.

He said: “as at when ABUMFB willfully and illegally trespassed/encroached on the land, the agricultural crops had sufficiently grown up to about 90 per cent, which has now subjected innocent farmers to unnecessary loss of their farming investment and economic hardship, at the same time invited unnecessary squabbles on their company (Corporate Configuration), who is now saddled with the burden of appeasing the farmers in whatever economic ways in order to avoid the wrath of the law.

“The colossal damage caused by the illegal act of ABUMFB is unquantifiable and it shall not go unpunished, because the full weight of the law will be brought to take its course,he said.

The company had swiftly moved against the bank for its wrongful, willful and illegal trespass/encroachment on its land and obtained a court injunction in which the High Court of Justice, Kaduna State via suit no: KDH/Z/171/2017 after considering a motion Exparte, granted an interim order of injunction restraining the bank, its Board Chairman, who is the vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Professor Ibrahim Garba, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mallam S. H. Rafindadi, a Director of the Bank, Mallam S. S. Abubakar and the Solicitor of the that handled the earlier matter that has been settled, Professor A. R. Agom (defendants/respondents), either by themselves, agents, servants, representatives, privies or by any other person from entering the plaintiff/applicants land situated pending determination of the motion on notice.

The court order also restrained the defendants from further destroying crops and farm ridges on the land.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday , an official of the court, who demanded to remain anonymous informed us that the matter came up again in court on 16th August, 2017 and the Honorable Judge had decided to visit the farmland to see for himself extent of the issue in contention.

