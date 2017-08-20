Indigenes Urge To Harness Tourism Potentials Of 288 Years Old Akoko-Edo Aba Festival

By: Patrick Ochoga,

As sons and daughters of Akoko- Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, gears up to celebrates the 38th edition of its 288 years old popular Aba festival, the organizers have to been urged to explore the tourism potential of the age long event for economic benefit to the locality and the State.

Mr Kenneth Obende, a native of Igarra who is equally angling to contest the Chairmanship seat of local government said the festival also offer an opportunity foster peace among the people.

He reiterated that the day is a special one as all sons and daughters of Igarra community will all be at home to mark the festival.

Meanwhile ahead of the festival hotels within and around Igarra, the administrative headquarter had been fully booked as guests are expected begin to arrive the Council this week for the festival slated for weekend.

According to Obende ” this festival offer yet another opportunity bring all sons and daughters of Akoko-Edo together more especially those in diaspora. Where issues bothering on unity and development of our people will also be a key focus for discussions, interaction and also an avenue to display our rich cultural heritage”

“No doubt this period will create a huge opportunity for tourists and prospective investors to cash in on the conducive environment suitable for businesses and other commercial activities. He added.

Like this: Like Loading...