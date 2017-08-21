Aso Villa Celebrates Buhari’s Return

By OUR CORRESPONDENTS –



It was celebration galore at the presidential villa yesterday as Aso Villa Chapel held a special thanksgiving service to mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from medical vacation.

The president had left the country on May 7, 2017 for further medical checks in the United Kingdom after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, informing them that his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will act as president in his absence.

Osinbajo who had been in charge of governance since Buhari left the shores of the country was one of the many dignitaries who received the president on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday.

Celebrating the arrival of the president yesterday, Aso Villa Chapel held a special service in which songs of praises were rendered in Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba languages, with Osinbajo among the worshippers.

The Chapel’s Administrator, Rev Isaac Ambi, who presided over the service, said the church was happy that the president returned safely.

“We want to rejoice with our father, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for the safe return of our President and our father, Muhammadu Buhari. And we also want to thank God for how he has used you in piloting the affairs of Nigeria while the president was away”, he said.

Also speaking, Prof Durosinmi Etti, who urged the worshipers to celebrate the Lord for what he has done in the president’s life, sang the popular song, ‘What Shall We Say Unto The Lord’, to rejoice with the president.

Prayers of thanksgiving were also offered in the three major languages by the immediate-past chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Deaconess Juan Ayo; Reverend Ambi and Mr. King Opuru.

A special ministration with the song, ‘All Things are Working for My Good’, was also rendered by the choir to honour the Lord for spearing President Buhari’s life.

In his sermon titled, ‘What is New for a Christian’, the church Administrator, Rev Ambi, who read from John 15:1-11 and Psalm 23, urged everyone who has accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour to continue to live their lives according to the dictate of Christ.

“A Christian life is a matter of relationship; knowing the rules and the regulations. So what is your relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ? We are supposed to have a kind of relationship that draws our strength from Jesus Christ”, he remarked.

According to the clergyman, some of the new things a Christian has are new position, new possession, new product and new focus.

“As soon as we receive Christ, we will experience the great exchange, according to 2 Corinthians 32. So, you have a new position because Jesus has taken the centre stage in your life and that is why a Christian must not engage in shady deals. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature”, he added.

President’s Healing Divine Touch – CAN

Meanwile, the Northern branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday welcomed back President Muhammadu Buhari to the country, saying the president’s healing was a divine touch from God.

The public relations officer of the Christian body, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, in a statement said the body joins millions of well-wishers in Nigeria and in Diaspora to welcome President Buhari back to the country after over a hundred days in London for medical treatment.

He stated: “We saw his healing as a divine touch of God and and after seeing him and hearing the testimony of the Acting President that the President is sound and okay now. We will then appeal to him to double his effort to move the country forward.

“Nigerians are still suffering and the progress made so far is not enough to reduce the sufferings. We will continue to pray to God to give Mr. President more strength and we are appealing to members of his team to work and stop the talk because Good work will always speak for itself”.

It’s Prayers Answered – Ajimobi, Masari

Also state governors yesterday continued to welcome the president back to the country, saying God has answered the prayers of a multitude of citizens of the country who have been praying fervently for the safe return of President Buhari.

On his part, Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, expressed delight in the renewed vigour of the president, which he said should reinforce the people’s belief in awesome powers of God.

The governor’s special adviser on communication and strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, in a statement in Ibadan quoted the governor as calling for the continued prayers of the citizens for the well-being of Buhari and leaders at all levels for the country to remain cohesive and return to prosperity and abundance.

Ajimobi said, “I’m delighted that God has answered our prayers now that Mr. President has returned to continue to steer the ship of our great country. All along, I had no doubt in my mind that God will heal our president and renew his strength like the eagle.

“His recovery and safe return to the country, hale and hearty, should reinforce the belief of cynics that nothing is impossible with God. He is the giver and taker of life. And no matter how raging the storm may be in our lives, we will only depart this world at God’s appointed time.

“We have seen the young and the old dying even without falling sick. That was their appointed time. No one can add a single day to his or her appointed time and when God says it’s not yet your turn to die you will always surmount sicknesses and dangers”.

Aslo, Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, described President Buhari’s return in better health after over 100 days in the United Kingdom as prayers answered.

Describing Nigerians as “wonderful people, who have a very high degree of patriotism”, the governor called for continued prayers for the nation and its leaders, saying “a society is only as good as its leaders”.

In a statement by his senior special adviser on media, Abdu Labaran, the governor commended Nigerians for their steadfastness in prayer and moral support for the president while he was away.

The statement noted: “The governor thanked God for bringing the President back to Nigeria hale and hearty, saying God has answered the prayers of Nigerians and friends of Nigerians across the globe by healing and returning President Buhari home in better health.

“Governor Masari was particularly thankful to and appreciative of Katsina State citizens, Muslims and Christians alike, for never relenting in their prayers, in mosques and churches, for the quick recovery of the President and his safe return to Nigeria”.

It recalled that the governor disclosed that a week ago, the President spoke with him and expressed his sincere appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and moral support. PMB Back To Continue On His Positive Trajectory, Says Tambuwal

On his part, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said that the people of the state were not only happy about President Buhari’s return but also Masari confidence in his leadership prowess.

Tambuwal, who solicited for continued prayers for the president to credibly execute the mandate of Nigerians, added that Buhari’s return was good news for all.

The governor, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Imam Imam, urged Nigerians never to relent in their prayers for both the president and his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Tambuwal stated: “We have prayed in the past and we will continue our prayers. The President is holding the mandate of Nigerians as such we will continue to pray for him and his deputy to ensure they execute the mandate successfully.

“The people and government of Sokoto state have rejoiced in the good news of the President’s return, and expressed confidence that the country will continue on its positive trajectory”.

Like this: Like Loading...