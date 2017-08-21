Dangote Decries Power Situation, Signs MoU On 100MW Solar Power Plant

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Africa’s conglomerate and indigenous investor, Dangote Group, has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Kano state Government, for a proposed multi-million dollars 100MW Dangote-Black Rhino Solar Power Project.

The formal agreement for the project which is to be sited at Zakirai, in Gabasawa Local Government area of the state, has been signed at the office of Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, in Kano.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote said the MoU is yet another milestone in the evolving partnership between Dangote Group and Government of Kano state in their determination to bring about the much needed improvement in the economy of the country.

He described as sad the situation of decadence in the power sector, which resulted in decline of the status of Kano, a once vibrant industrial and commercial city in the past three decades.

Represented by the group executive director of Dangote Group, Engr. Mansur Ahmed said it is incumbent, and necessary for the benefit of the people of Kano and the entire nation to restore the economy’s vibrancy.

He decried the power challenges which have continued to militate against industrialisation and economic development in the state, saying “As we all know Kano’s pre-eminent status as a great entrepot and centee of Commerce in the Sub-Saharan region for almost two centuries has sadly declined.

“It is an open secret that the gross inadequacy of supply of reliable and affordable electricity is one of the critical challenges facing the State’s economy. This project will, on completion, add 100MW to the state’s electricity supply and is fully in line with our Group’s strong commitment to contribute to the reinvigoration of the State’s economic potential and over all national development.”

The president/ chief executive, Dangote Group further said, “The Power Plant which is a state-of- the- art renewable energy plant will be fully financed, jointly by Dangote Industries Ltd and its global strategic partner, Black Rhino Group, and promises to convert abundant energy of the sun into high quality clean electricity with no deleterious impact on our nation’s economy.”

