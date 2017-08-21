High Incidences Of Sexual Abuse, Exploitation In N/East Alarming – NGO

By Winifred Ogbebo

Members of the Nigeria INGO Forum have raised the alarm over what they described as the alarming rate of exploitation and sexual abuse of women, men and children in the security threatened North East of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja to mark the World Humanitarian Day, which had as its theme, NotATarget, the country director, Darius Radcliffe, said that since the start of the conflict in 2009, more than 20,000 people have been killed, countless women, boys and girls abducted and children drafted as so-called suicide bombers.

He noted that girls have been used in the vast majority of these attacks.

He said, “In North East Nigeria, women and children continue to suffer sexual abuse and exploitation at an alarming rate. Women, men and children face grave human rights violations and sexual and gender-based violence, including rape.”

Radcliffe observed that the tragic incident that led to the death and injury of civilians and aid workers in the bombing of an IDP camp by the Nigeria security forces on January 17,2017, in Rann, in what was then a newly accessible area in the North East, along with other events, demonstrate the very real danger of providing assistance in conflict-affected areas.

The Nigeria INGO Forum also paid tributes to the efforts of the humanitarian community, national civil society, and the private sector, to confront the ongoing crisis in the North East Nigeria.

The country director, Mercy-Corps, said that since January of this year alone, humanitarian assistance has been delivered to over 1.8 million Nigerians displaced by the conflict, over half of whom are children.

He, however, said that the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s North East and the Lake Chad region remains one of the most severe in the world today.

Also, the forum coordinator, INGO Forum, Drake Ssenyange, said though assistance is being delivered, more needs to be done.

“There are still a lot of needs not being met. More funding needs to be done,” he said.

