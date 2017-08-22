2017 Editors’ Conference To Hold In Rivers, September 20

By Anayo Onukwugha, P/Harcourt

Rivers State will host this year’s edition of the All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2017) which holds in Port Harcourt from Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 24.

ANEC is the annual flagship conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). This year’s event themed: Nigerian Media – Balancing Professionalism, Advocacy and Business will also have an extraordinary convention to adopt the reviewed NGE constitution

The Nigeria Guild of Editors has in recent years dedicated its annual conference to fostering and deepening discourses on national issues. This year, the Conference is focusing on the media as a major stakeholder in the nation’s democratic project.

Now in its 13th year, this is the second time that ANEC will focus solely on the media after its first edition held in 2004 in Ada, Osun State, with the support of the government of the then Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. The theme of the 2004 conference was: Ethics, Professionalism and the Nigerian Editor.

According to Egbemode, the choice of this year’s theme was a response to popular demand by members of the Guild on the need for the Guild to discuss the myriad challenges confronting the journalism profession and proffer lasting solution to them.

The prevailing economic downturn has had a negative impact on the media leading to low revenue receipts, job losses with several media houses either extinct or on the brink of collapse.

