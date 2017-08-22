WCQ: Cameroon Leave Nothing To Chance Against Eagles

African champions, Cameroon are not leaving anything to chance ahead of September 1 2018 World Cup qualifying match against the Super Eagles in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Towards this end, the country’s soccer governing body has set machinery in motion and has booked for a hotel in Uyo as well as securing a good training ground for the Indomitable Lions.

National team co-coordinator, Luc Koa revealed to Cameroon-info.net that the Federation had sent an advance party to the Akwa Ibom State capital to prepare the grounds for the team’s arrival in a bid to avoid some unforeseen circumstances that could derail Cameroon’s plans for the epic clash.

Koa stated that coach Hugo Broos is presently holidaying in Belgium and FECAFOOT need not wait on the coach before carrying out his programmes, considering the short time frame available before the epic encounter.

“An advanced group travelled to Nigeria and came back with reports of their mission. This advance party has already booked a hotel and a training ground for the Lions in Uyo,” Koa said.

“There is nothing to worry about as regards our preparations. FECAFOOT has done its bit for the team safety and comfort.”

Koa reassured members of the FECAFOOT that the country need to rally behind the national team in their quest to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles top African qualifying Group B with six points after two games while Cameroon are second with two points.

