Over 200 Ex-biafran Policemen Receive Retirement Benefits

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

Reprieve yesterday came the way of retired war-affected ex- biafran Police officers as the federal government through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) paid them their pension benefits in Enugu yesterday.

Speaking during the occasion, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Barrister Sharon Ikeazor, disclosed that in this particular batch of payment, 57 next of kins who have not been paid their death benefits were among those that were paid yesterday, while 162 officers will be pay-rolled.

The others, she further hinted, who are on the payroll but were being short-paid would also be paid in the next batch as soon as their pension benefit computation is concluded.

She noted that the development represents another decision by the current federal government to put an end to the painful legacies of the civil war and also a clear demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a father to all Nigerians.

She said, “Today Marks another milestone in reintegrating the hitherto neglected officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force who have suffered untold hardship over the years catering for their needs and that of their dependents.

“This represents another decision by the current federal government to bring closure to the painful legacies of the Civil War and indeed a clear demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari was indeed a father to all Nigerians and that his administration’s reforms under PTAD will ensure that Nigerians who spent the productive years of their lives serving their nation will not experience difficulties in getting their pensions.”

Going down memory lane, Ikeazor recalled that Nigeria witnessed an ugly civil war between July 1967 and January 1970.

ired from the Nigerian Police Force through a presidential amnesty granted on May 29, 2000 by the administration of the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

She regretted that despite the presidential pardon and verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid for years.

Ikeazor, however, expressed happiness that the present administration led by President Buhari has graciously given approval for the payment of pension entitlement to the officers and their next of kin.

Earlier, the president of ARWAPO paid tributes to President Buhari for approving the payment of their benefits and ex-president Obasanjo for granting them presidential amnesty.

He expressed appreciation of the association to Ikeazor for packaging their case, presenting it to President Buhari and following it up until the president gave his assent and blessing within two months of her assumption of office.